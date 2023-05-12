Middle East Travelers Recognize Kazakhstan As Best Trending Destination

ASTANA – Kazakhstan received the award as the best trending destination for travelers from the Middle East at the Arabian Travel Market exhibition held on May 1-4 in Dubai, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports.

The award was presented at the Versatile Excellence Travel Awards ceremony held within the framework of the exhibition.

“Kazakhstan established a visa-free regime for up to 30 calendar days for the UAE citizens, increased the number of direct flights between two countries to attract more tourists from the UAE,” said Talgat Amanbayev, Сhairman of Kazakh Tourism National Company.

Amanbayev also noted that Google’s analytical data shows that the UAE (5.3 %) is in the top ten countries for the queries “Accommodation in Kazakhstan” and “Flights to Kazakhstan” over the past 90 days.

Eighteen representatives of Kazakh travel companies and hotels, Air Astana airline, Shymkent and the Zhetysu Region’s tourism department participated in the world’s largest B2B exhibition, showcasing decisive trends and providing unlimited opportunities for the travel business.

Around 34,000 people attended the four-day exhibition, which gathered around 2,000 exhibitors from 150 countries.