Last Weekend of Spring Promises to be Unforgettable

ASTANA — In a big and friendly city like the Kazakh capital you can always find an activity to your liking. The Astana Times has prepared a list of the most interesting and unusual events for the last weekend of spring. In this list you can find both classical and traditional events like the opera “La Traviata”, as well as something unusual like the School of Astronomy or a lecture on the history of memes.

Rooms of Silence exhibition

Art gallery Pygmalion has opened the first solo exhibition of young artist Sayan Baygaliev, who represented Kazakhstan on the international art scene. The central plot of his work is everyday life, where familiar interior objects acquire a symbolic reading. The house on the canvas becomes a portrait of its inhabitants and a metaphor for identity. In his works, Sayan invites the viewer to look into personal space, blurring the boundaries between public and private, openly telling an autobiographical story.

The exhibition will last until June 16. Entry is free when registering on the number: +7 701 300 0110.

Address: Pygmalion Art Gallery; 16, Dostyk Street.

Opera “La Traviata” on May 27

The plot of the opera “La Traviata” is inspired by the novel “The Lady of the Camellias” by Alexandre Dumas. The theme of the opera caused a heated controversy, as the modern plot, costumes, and hairstyles were very unusual for the audience of the 19th century. They were also surprised by the unexpected title role of the “fallen woman” on the opera stage. Verdi truly emphasized the main character’s situation by naming the opera “La Traviata”, which means “the one who goes astray”.

Venue: Astana Opera, 1, Kunaev Street. Tickets are available here.

School of Astronomy at Abu Dhabi Plaza on May 28

If you are interested in astronomy, the school of astronomy at the Abu Dhabi Plaza is a great opportunity to learn about the scale and structure of space, what humanity has already achieved by studying the vastness of the universe, and where you can apply if you want to do space research in Kazakhstan.

Valuable knowledge will be discussed with the astronomers and specialists of the Republican Center of Space Communication.

You can attend every Sunday from May 28 till June 18. Entry is free.

Address: Abu Dhabi Plaza; 16/5, Syganak Street.

Anime World Concert – Ne Prosto Orchestra on May 28

Japanese animation has gained popularity around the world and has millions of fans. The plot of the animated stories is often not only suitable for children but for adults as well.

Ne Prosto Orchestra will present their new concert Anime World, where the symphony orchestra and choir will perform the most popular anime soundtracks, such as Sailor Moon, Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, Fairytale, JoJo, One Piece, among others.

Venue: Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall; 10/1, Mangilik Yel Ave. Tickets are available here.

Lecture “Memes as the main art of the 21st Century” on May 28

Artur Cheh is an art and culture historian that publishes content on social media platform Tiktok. In the lecture, he will discuss the significance of the artistic value of memes in the 21st century and whether memes can be considered art. A study of the history of laughter culture will explain how memes came to be, how old they are, and why memes are so important in today’s culture.

Address: B.I University, Business Center Lazurny; 7/7 Saraishyk Street. Tickets are available on Ticketon.kz.