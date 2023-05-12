KMG to Increase Domestic Gas Supply to Nearly 6 Billion Cubic Meters by 2030

ASTANA – KazMunayGas (KMG) national oil and gas company is to launch several initiatives allowing it to supply nearly 6 billion cubic meters of gas for the domestic market by 2030, reported the company’s press service.

Following the instructions given by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the development of the gas and energy industry, the KMG carries out various initiatives to expand commercial gas production.

The Kazgermunai company, a KMG, and PetroKazakhstan Kumkol Resources joint venture started gas production at the Aksai Yuzhny gas condensate field in the Kyzylorda Region on May 10.

This will provide the region with up to 100 million cubic meters of gas annually, increasing the company’s annual gas supply from 200 to 300 million.

The company aims to supply gas from the Rozhkovskoye field by 2023.

In the medium term, supplies from the Central Urikhtau field are expected to begin in 2024-2025, providing an extra 1 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

Furthermore, the Kalamkas and Zapadnaya Prorva fields are expected to produce 2.1 billion cubic meters of commercial gas by 2027-2030.