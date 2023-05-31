Kazatomprom Launches Educational Grants Program to Support Young People

ASTANA – Kazatomprom National Atomic Company launched the Murager social program of educational grants to support school, college graduates, and university students, the company’s press service reported on May 30.

With a mission to contribute to the development of the regions, high-quality education and promotion of technical majors, Kazatomprom encourages school leavers, first- to third-year students at educational institutions, to participate in the competitive selection for educational grants.

“Our focus has always been placed on affordable higher education for young people from rural areas. The future of the country is educated youth,” said Alibek Aldongarov, the company’s chief HR and digitization officer.

This year, the company will allocate 50 educational grants covering one-year study costs at technical universities and colleges in Kazakhstan. The programs include uranium production and mining, geological exploration, nuclear fuel cycle, science activity, energy, ecology, health, safety and environmental protection (HSE).

Kazatomprom will extend the grant for another year if participants succeed in their studies.

In 2023, the company will provide grants for students in the Kyzylorda, Turkistan and East Kazakhstan Regions. The program will be launched in other regions in the future.

The applications are accepted until Aug.11. The details of participation is available on the website: murager.kazatomprom.kz.

Kazatomprom is the world’s largest uranium producer, with natural uranium production in proportion to the company’s participatory interest of about 22 percent of the total global primary uranium production in 2022.