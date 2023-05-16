Kazakhstan’s Resort Tourism Soars with 30% Increase in Visitors, Generating Over $226 Million in Revenue

ASTANA – The number of tourists staying at Kazakhstan’s resort locations increased by 30% in 2022 compared to 2021, earning the resorts over 102 billion tenge ($226 million), reported the Ministry of Culture and Sports on May 15.

The volume of services provided has almost doubled compared to 2021. The number of beds in resort areas has also increased from 102,000 to 106,000 units.

The number of tourists in the resort areas of Kazakhstan has tripled compared to the pre-pandemic level, and the volume of services provided increased six-fold.

The Almaty mountains, Burabay national park, Mangystau resort area, and the shores of Lake Alakol are the most popular destinations among travelers.

According to Dastan Ryspekov, chairman of the ministry’s Tourism Industry Committee, the country is developing tourism infrastructure in the most popular destinations.

“Our goal is to increase the accessibility and capacity of resorts and recreation areas to raise the total number of domestic tourists to 11 million people and foreign tourists to four million within a few years. New facilities are being built, and entrepreneurs in the tourism sector are receiving subsidies,” Ryspekov said.