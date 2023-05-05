Kazakhstan’s Business Activity Index Remains Positive in April

By Staff Report in Business on 5 May 2023

ASTANA – Despite a slight slowdown in April, Kazakhstan’s Business Activity Index (BAI), which indicates the state of the economy in the real sector, remained positive at 51.2 points, said Rustem Orazalin, the director of the monetary policy department at the National Bank, on May 4.

Photo credit: armenpress.am.

Long delivery time is still a constraint for business activity in all sectors.

A decrease in the volume of inventories in the production sector moved the indicator to the negative zone, dropping to 49.6 points. Business activity in construction slowed down to 50.4 points, but the index remained in the positive zone.

The service sector recorded a slight increase to 52 points. However, the mining industry, which improved to 49.8 points, remained in the negative zone. 

The business climate index, an average assessment of current and future business conditions, remained positive, declining to 14.3 points.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »