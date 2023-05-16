Kazakhstan to Toughen Punishment for Domestic Abuse

ASTANA – The police will no longer require a statement from a victim of domestic abuse to initiate cases of administrative offenses starting from July 1, as they will be able to use the testimony of witnesses, including neighbors and CCTV footage. This was announced by Ruslan Karzhaspekov, head of the department of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at a May 15 briefing, reported the ministry’s press service.

Courts will not allow reconciliation between the victim and the perpetrator.

“Half of all domestic violence cases are terminated in court through reconciliation due to persuasion or pressure from the perpetrator or relatives. For example, since the beginning of the year, 5,000 cases of domestic violence have been terminated on these grounds,” said Karzhaspekov.

He added the possibility of preventing perpetrators from visiting the residence of their victims is also being considered, as victims with children frequently have to leave their homes to avoid conflict.

“Victims can always approach crisis centers of non-governmental organizations to receive support, or contact the 150 hotline,” he said.

The police have received over 35,000 complaints about domestic violence since the beginning of the year. Nearly 6,000 offenders have been brought to administrative responsibility, while criminal cases have been initiated against 300 perpetrators.