Kazakhstan to Film Animated Almanac About Ancient Turkic Legends

ASTANA – Kazakh Animation Creative Association has launched a script competition seeking to shoot an animated almanac about ancient traditions of the Turkic-speaking people, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports’ press service on May 3.

The association plans to choose at least ten animated works describing ancient legends about great personalities, Turkic batyrs (warriors), sacred animals, national games, holy sites and holidays common to Turkic-speaking peoples.

Kazakhfilm Studio Vice President Serik Abishev said representatives of the country’s animation industry proposed to film the almanac on a common theme for the Turkic-speaking people during a meeting at the beginning of the year.

“We expect participants to submit works of high artistic value on the announced topic,” he said.

Last year, the Ministry of Culture and Sports initiated the creation of the Kazakh Animation Сreative Association to improve the skills of domestic animation specialists and provide support in the design of animation projects.

Earlier this week, the Kazakh short animated movie “Besik Zhyry” (Lullaby) was named best animated short film among 1,500 animation works at the Madfa Madrid Film Awards 2023.