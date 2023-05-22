Kazakhstan Resumes Flights Between Astana and Tashkent

ASTANA – Fly Arystan, the Kazakh low-cost airline, plans to launch flights on the Astana-Tashkent route from July 3, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee announced on May 20.

Regular flights will be operated by the Airbus-320 aircraft twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Fly Arystan also resumed flights from Astana to Ankara on May 23.

India’s IndiGo low-cost airline plans to operate on the Delhi-Almaty route from Aug. 15. The flights will be operated with a frequency of three times per week using the A-320 and A-321 aircraft.

According to the committee, the entry of an Indian airline into Kazakhstan’s international transportation market will positively affect the availability of air tickets and increase competition.

IndiGo, which began operations in 2006, is the largest low-cost airline in India. With over 300 aircraft in its fleet, the airline serves over 104 destinations, including 26 countries worldwide.