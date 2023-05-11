Kazakhstan Promotes Idea of Tolerance at Abu Dhabi Forum

ASTANA – Peaceful coexistence is the only option in an era of globalization and intermingling religions and cultures, said Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development, Darkhan Kydyrali, at the forum World Governments: An Incubator for Tolerance, a side event of the Annual Investment Meeting held in Abu Dhabi on May 8-10, reported the ministry’s press service on May 10.

The forum was initiated to consider the role of tolerance and coexistence in achieving sustainable economic growth and to find solutions to discrimination and intolerance.

According to Kydyrali, the values of tolerance, human brotherhood, and peace are vital in countering the challenges that the world is facing in the 21st century.

“I think that we were reassured of the importance of these values during the COVID-19 pandemic when familiar and unfamiliar people were able to overcome difficulties only by showing mutual understanding and unity of purpose,” he said.

The minister emphasized that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been able to create an effective economic model based on tolerance and coexistence, which is consistent with Kazakhstan’s position of strengthening inter-ethnic and inter-confessional harmony.

“Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev constantly pays attention to the current issues on the world agenda and the stability of peace in the country. Kazakhstan has become a dialogue platform for world and traditional religious leaders. The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which unites religious figures, was held in Astana for the seventh time in September last year,” Kydyrali said.

He also highlighted the important role of the media in promoting tolerance.

“The media should exclude hate speech. It should instead appeal to unity and peace, and bring the people together spiritually,” he added.

The forum was held under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and attended by leading officials from across the world.