Kazakhstan Launches New Gas Pipeline in Mangystau Region

ASTANA – The KazTransGas (KTG) Aimak national company, part of the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, launched a new underground high-pressure gas pipeline with a length of 60 kilometers in the Mangystau Region, reported the company on May 12.

It connects the Kuryk village with the Sarsha area and the Warm Beach resort area near Aktau. Gasification of the coastal areas will help develop their resort potential, ensuring year-round operation.

According to KTG Aimak CEO Khakim Maksut, Aktau and its suburbs are experiencing rapid development. The gas pipeline will contribute to building a new desalination plant, hotels, residential buildings and an amusement park.

“The new gas pipeline will provide additional clean fuel not only to the new resort area but also to Aktau. It will loop the city’s gas distribution nets and increase the reliability of the gas supply to its residents,” Maksut said.

Gasification will also help resolve water shortage in the region. A gas-fired desalination plant that will be built in the region will be one of the primary consumers of new gas volumes.

The plant will consume up to 21,000 cubic meters of gas per hour. The capacity of the desalination plant will be up to 50 cubic meters per hour, meaning that the residents will receive an additional 1.2 million liters of tap water daily.

Launching the gas pipeline will also facilitate the region’s agricultural development.

The Mangystau Region is a desert area where agricultural products are produced in greenhouses that require fuel to operate. The gas needs of the farm producers have been included in the throughput capacity of the new gas pipeline.