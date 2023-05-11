Kazakhstan, Japan Strengthen Economic Ties

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov met with Jun Yamada, Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan, to discuss economic cooperation including strengthening trade and economic ties, reported the ministry’s press service on May 10.

The sides addressed ways to attract Japanese enterprises to the Kazakh market for joint development of production and energy-efficient technologies. The education and tourism development between the two countries were also on the agenda.

“Japan is one of the largest economic partners of Kazakhstan. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan shows positive dynamics every year,” said Kuantyrov.

The trade between two countries reached $ 1.9 billion last year, which is 71.3% higher compared to 2021.

According to Yamada, Japanese authorities are willing to develop close cooperation with Kazakhstan.

“Even though Japan and Kazakhstan are geographically far away from each other, the economic interests of both countries coincide and have a long-term and mutually beneficial character,” he said.