Kazakhstan Increases Oil Exports via Baku Port by 75%

ASTANA – Due to an increase in the volume of raw materials, national oil transporter KazTransOil increased the export volume of oil via Aktau Port to Baku (Azerbaijan) from 87,000 tons to 152,400 tons in April, or by 75% compared to March, reported the company’s press service on May 10.

The company also shipped 160,200 tons of oil from the Aktau Port to the Makhachkala Port.

Overall, the volume of Kazakh oil transported for export from the Aktau Port increased by 600,500 tons, or 24%, bringing the total to 312,600 tons, including 115,000 tons from the Tengiz field, 19,200 tons from the Dunga field, and 178,300 tons from the Buzachi Peninsula fields.

Following the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to increase the transportation of oil along the Trans-Caspian corridor, KazMunayGas national oil and gas company and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR signed a five-year agreement last year to transport 1.5 million tons of oil through the Baku – Tbilisi (Georgia) – Ceyhan (Türkiye) pipeline.