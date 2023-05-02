Kazakhstan and US Continue to Expand Bilateral Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with the United States Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Nathan Rosenblum on April 29 to enhance bilateral ties, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The meeting focused on prospects for strengthening cooperation in the energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, healthcare, education, and ecology sectors and trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the U.S.

Smailov emphasized that Kazakhstan considers the U.S. a strategic partner in bilateral and multilateral formats and is determined to strengthen cooperation. Today, more than 900 joint ventures are operating in Kazakhstan.

“The trade turnover between the countries grew by approximately 40 percent and reached $3.1 billion last year. At the same time, Kazakhstan sees significant potential to further increase trade volumes and is ready to increase exports of 90 commodity items by $800 million,” said Smailov.

According to Rosenblum, there is a massive potential for the development of Kazakh-American relations based on common interests.

“We want to strengthen investment performance and increase bilateral trade. U.S. companies are interested in expanding their activities in Kazakhstan in mining and metallurgical industry, agriculture, healthcare, information and communication, green technologies, and transport spheres,” he said.

Rosenblum noted that around 20 American companies from various sectors plan to visit Kazakhstan this summer for a business mission.

The U.S. is a leading direct investor in Kazakhstan. Last year, American investment almost doubled, reaching pre-pandemic $5.1 billion.