Kazakhstan and UK Agree to Increase Flight Frequency

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana is set to increase the number of flights between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom from five to seven per week by year-end, reported the Civil Aviation Committee on May 26.

Talgat Lastayev, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee, held talks in London on May 24-25 with Jeff Bevan, Deputy Chief Air Services Negotiator at UK Department for Transport, where they agreed to strengthen the legal framework and increase the number of Almaty-London-Almaty and Astana-London-Astana flights.

The agreement also includes up to seven cargo flights per week on an irregular basis, including the fifth freedom of the air, according to the implemented open sky aviation policy in Kazakhstan.

Under the previous terms, Air Astana could operate five weekly direct flights on the route Almaty-London until June 15 this year.

An increase in the number of flights between Kazakhstan and the UK aims to accelerate the development of tourism, as well as cultural, investment, and business cooperation between the countries.