Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Embrace Cultural Synergy

ASTANA – Kazakhstan intends to strengthen cultural ties with Azerbaijan and other Turkic countries through the Organization of Turkic States and the International Organization of Turkic Culture, the Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov wrote in his Telegram channel on May 3.

Oralov met with the President of the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage Gunay Efendiyeva to discuss the implementation of joint cultural events.

The two sides discussed organizing Kazakhstan’s cultural days in Azerbaijan and an exhibition dedicated to ancient Turkic writings.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about our shared culture and introduce it to those interested in the history of the Turkic civilization,” wrote Oralov.

Azerbaijan will organize several events dedicated to Kazakhstan. According to Efendiyeva, a book presentation of Azerbaijani writers’ works about Kazakh poet Abai Qunanbaiuly and the issuance of a postage stamp with the image of Kazakh folk singer Zhambyl Zhabayev are being prepared.

Oralov noted that Azerbaijani colleagues are ready to finance the organization of historical and cultural projects in Kazakhstan and accepted the country’s invitation to participate in the international festival of artisans scheduled for August.