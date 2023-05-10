Kazakh University Takes Part in UN Economic Commission for Europe Resource Management Week

ASTANA – The Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) delegation participated in the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Resource Management Week to discuss and explore solutions for sustainable resource management on April 25-28 in Geneva, Switzerland, reported the university’s press service.

During the meeting, the Kazakh delegation announced the establishment of a working group under the auspices of the UNECE Committee on Sustainable Energy and the Expert Group on Resource Management. The working group is expected to unite the efforts of the Central Asian region’s expert communities to implement energy transition and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as support the annual UNECE Almaty Energy Forum at KBTU.

Chokan Laumulin, professor at the KBTU and Deputy Chairman of the UNECE Committee on Sustainable Energy, moderated two sessions of the event and announced the creation of a research group on superconductivity and new materials at KBTU with the support of the Quantum Matter Group of the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge.

The experts also discussed ideas around the transformation of sustainable resource management by 2030, a roadmap for the next five years, and exchanged experience in working in each region.

Laumulin met with Yerlan Alimbayev, the Kazakh Permanent Representative to the UN Office at Geneva, to address common priorities to support the development of policies and regulations in sustainable management and promotion of the SDGs.