Kazakh Students Triumph in US Competitions with Cutting-Edge Projects

ASTANA –The robotics Arturli (diversified) team from the High Tech Academy in Almaty and a student of Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS), Sagyn Zhumadildayev, achieved excellent results in major science competitions in the United States.

The Arturli team won the Best Innovative Project award at the Western Edge Open Robotics Championship in Long Beach, California, the Kazakh Ministry of Education announced on May 16.

The Kazakh robotics team competed in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) LEGO League category against 80 teams from 20 countries, presenting an innovative project of storing and using energy in the home using gravitational batteries rather than rechargeable polymer batteries. The idea is to store energy generated during the day and utilize it at night.

According to the team members, a 100-meter-deep shaft is being built for the project, and seven cargoes of 300 tons apiece are required. Lifted loads are an energy reserve that can be used when needed. The system can deliver a daily rate to approximately 75 homes, allowing households to be self-sufficient in energy supply.

Zhumadildayev, meanwhile, took second place at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, NIS informed on May 21.

He presented the L-tromino-tiles project in the mathematics section and received a prize of $1,000.

“Last year at the Olympiad, I faced a problem tiling a board using an L-tromino figure. I became interested in this topic and decided to continue it as a scientific project,” said Zhumadildayev.

Another student from the Kokshetau-based NIS, Asylkhan Kali, also participated in this competition. He introduced the Ak Zhol project (have a safe journey), which is based on a digital video recorder and allows one to monitor the driver’s condition. It aims to reduce the frequency of traffic accidents.