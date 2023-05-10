Kazakh Soldiers Shows Outstanding Results at Best Warrior Competition in US

ASTANA – Kazakh Air Force soldier Nazira Albosynova and marine Yermek Zaylagy from regional West command reached excellent results at the annual Best Warrior competition at the National Guard base in Arizona, the United States, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Defense on May 3.

The competition consisted of fitness tests, marksmanship drills, topography and medical tasks, tactical training as part of a group, and physical training – a 20-kilometer trek in full gear with weights.

Zaylagy came first in the 20-kilometer trek among 50 participants. He also took first place in the competition on radiation, chemical and biological protection and medical training.

“We were all on the same level up to 17 kilometers, but then I took the lead and came first. I faced difficulties with communication and assembling and disassembling weapons, as our methods are different,” Zaygaly told the Atameken Business TV channel.

Albosynova became the absolute winner among female participants. She took sixth place in the overall ranking among men and women.

According to the competition organizers, the Kazakh military personnel showed a high level of training, passing difficult tests of strength, agility and endurance.