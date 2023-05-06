Kazakh President Outlines Defense Sector Priorities

ASTANA – The Armed Forces of Kazakhstan must protect the fundamental values of peace and tranquility amid conflicts, President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a May 5 expanded meeting on the development of the army, the Akorda press service reported.

The role of the army has increased, the President stressed, noting that providing professional training and equipping it with modern weapons and advanced technologies are of paramount importance.

Security forces must comply with the new requirements. With the establishment of the Special Operations Command, work is underway to improve the capabilities of the air assault troops, bolster territorial defense forces, form civil defense units and strengthen special forces units.

“All this work must be completed in due course,” the President added.

Tokayev emphasized the role of the domestic military-industrial complex in the full-fledged rearmament and modernization of the army. He also suggested increasing the share of high-precision weapons, drones, robotic systems, the fleet of military transport aviation and combat vehicles for higher mobility.

“The introduction of advanced information systems and technologies is an important task. Particular attention should be paid to improving the speed of decision-making and increasing the capacity of combat units. This will significantly improve the effectiveness of the use of troops,” he said.

The President also spoke about the benefits provided to soldiers, which aim to encourage young people to join the military.

“Young people who completed military service gain benefits when it comes to admission to higher educational institutions. Conscript soldiers are temporarily released from obligations to repay loans. They can also follow a certain specialty during the service if they want,” he said.

Tokayev also announced an average increase of 60% in salaries of military pilots as well as teachers and doctors working in this field. The monthly salary for military rank will rise 30% next year.

Another significant goal is to instill the spirit of patriotism in the youth. The country has nearly 9,000 military-patriotic organizations involving more than 260,000 young people.

“We always need to honor the bravery of our heroes. The concept for military-patriotic education until 2030 should be developed in this regard,” Tokayev noted.

The President congratulated all service members on the Defender of the Fatherland Day and Victory Day, conferring many with state awards and highest military ranks.

“Today, our services are vigilantly guarding Kazakhstan. The duty of every citizen is to preserve the solid foundation of our statehood. It is also the professional duty of those who have dedicated their lives to military service,” said Tokayev at the ceremony a few hours before the meeting.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is a peace-loving country that maintains friendly relations with all countries and stands for solving any issues between states in a peaceful manner. The crucial task is to enhance security while staying vigilant, he noted.