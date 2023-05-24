Kazakh President Conveys Condolences to Italian People as Floods Claim Lives, Leave Thousands Homeless

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere condolences to the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, and the people of Italy due to the devastating floods in the Emilia-Romagna region during a May 23 telephone conversation, reported the Akorda press service.

The sides also addressed prospects for developing political, trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation and implementing energy, transport, industrial cooperation and agriculture projects.

In 2022, bilateral trade turnover reached $15 billion. To date, over 270 Italian companies operate in Kazakhstan.

“Today, I had a heartfelt conversation with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, that confirmed the excellent level of bilateral relations between Rome and Astana and the common interest in strengthening them. I thank President Tokayev for expressing his condolences to the Italian government for the victims of the floods in Emilia-Romagna,” Meloni wrote on her Twitter account.

Due to severe flooding, Meloni was forced to cancel her visit to Kazakhstan, which was scheduled for May 22.

Heavy rainfall across northern Italy killed at least 14 people and forced thousands of residents to flee their homes, according to Euronews.