Kazakh Peacekeepers Complete Mission in Lebanon

ASTANA – The Kazakh peacekeepers have completed their mission as part of the peacekeeping contingent of the Indian Armed Forces participating in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Defense on May 15.

The military personnel were greeted warmly at the Almaty international airport upon their return to Kazakhstan.

More than 500 Kazakh military personnel took part in the mission in Lebanon as part of the Indian peacekeeping contingent.

The Kazakh peacekeepers were stationed in Lebanon’s East sector of the UN mission. Within the UN mandate, they carried out foot and mobile patrols, organized checkpoints, and performed other tasks with the Indian contingent.

“We were part of the Indian battalion in Lebanon and did everything to reinforce the authority of Kazakhstan in the international arena. The commander of the eastern sector and the battalion command commended the conscientious service and the combat training level of our soldiers,” said senior lieutenant and commander of the peacekeeping group Temirlan Kumisbekov.

The peacekeepers will undergo sanatorium treatment, after which they will serve at their place of permanent deployment.