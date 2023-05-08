Kazakh IT Specialists Make First Animated Blockbuster

ASTANA – IT professionals from Shymkent are making an animated film on the centuries-old struggle of Kazakh people for freedom and independence, a local Otyrar TV channel reported on May 4.

The plot is based on the Kazakh people’s fight for freedom and independence against the Dzungar people and their numerous invasions.

According to the film’s creator, Babyr Medet, one of the features of the animated movie is special effects, which are usually used in feature films.

“Our idea is unique because it is meant to achieve realism in graphics and animation. We use cutting-edge technology such as a motion capture system, which does not animate a character frame by frame but instead records movements and emotions and transfers them to a computer,” explained Medet.

The project authors work only on enthusiasm, wanting to show the world that Kazakh animators can produce high-quality digital media using licensed software and studio equipment purchased at their own expense.

“Local guys have created locations and characters from scratch. We have world-class specialists along with those whom we train. The teasers we pay ourselves are ready,” said project author Aziz Yeszhanov.

The film’s name has been kept secret so far. The scriptwriters and video engineers are currently working on graphics and voice acting of the blockbuster. The filmmakers will present the animated film at the end of May.