Kazakh FM says SCO Needs to Find Ways to Adapt

By Aigul Murzagaliyeva in International on 6 May 2023

ASTANA – A Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu participated in a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Goa on May 5. 

Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The agenda of the event included the preparation for the meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the SCO member states in July 2023 in New Delhi.

Nurtleu emphasized the SCO should find ways to adapt to the rapidly evolving global situation by working together in a coordinated manner. 

Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The participants of the meeting also exchanged views on improving the work of the organization and considered the draft of the Delhi Declaration to be adopted by the heads of state. 

The process of expanding cooperation in the field of politics, security, economics, and cultural and humanitarian ties was also discussed. 


