Kazakh Aesthetic Gymnastics Teams Win 8 Medals at World Tournaments in France

ASTANA – Kazakh teams won eight medals, including three gold, at the World Cup and Challenge Cup and AFCGE Cup Open I, the international tournament in aesthetic group gymnastics in Miramas, France, Kazakh Federation of Aesthetic Group Gymnastics wrote on their Instagram page on May 2.

AFCGE Cup Open I was held on April 28-29, where the Freedom team from Almaty won the gold medal, while the Sunrise team earned a silver medal in the Senior category (16 years and above).

The Samruk team from Astana won a silver medal in the Junior category long program (14 to 16 years). Another team from the capital, Alan-Fortuna, took first place in the same category but in the short program.

The Diamonds team from Almaty became silver medalists in the 12 to 14 years category.

In the youngest category (10 to 12 years), the Alan-Rio team from Astana came second after

the Renaissance team from Almaty.

The Kerbez Elite team from Almaty became bronze winners at the World Cup held on April 28-30.

The World Aesthetic Group Gymnastics Championship will be held in Almaty on Nov. 24-26 this year.