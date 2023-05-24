Karagandy Region – Kazakhstan’s Top Exporter of Copper and Rolled Metals

By Staff Report in Business, Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia on 24 May 2023

ASTANA – The Karagandy Region is the country’s leading exporter of raw materials, the Economic Research Institute reported on May 16. 

Photo credit: dknews.kz. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

Foreign trade turnover of the region totaled $ 9.1 billion in 2022, with exports reaching $ 6.5 billion and imports $ 2.7 billion.

The region ranks fourth in Kazakhstan in sales abroad, exporting 16% of raw materials, 82% of semi-finished products, and 2% of finished goods.

The goods sold by the region include copper and cathodes (45%), rolled metal products (24.5%), coal (11%), ferroalloys (2.8%), zinc ores and silver (2.7%). 

The region also exports copper and iron ores, steel semi-finished products, cement, calcium carbides, polyvinyl chloride, optical cable, gold, flour, margarine and macaroni.

Semi-finished products accounted for 51% of the region’s imports, finished goods made up 40%, while 9% covered raw materials. 

The region makes up 14% of the country’s imports of special and general-purpose equipment, 7% of ferrous and non-ferrous metal ores, 6% of chemicals, and 5% of general-purpose machines. 

Export destinations include China (34%), Russia (23%), the European Union (9%), Uzbekistan (6%), Georgia (5%) and Türkiye (5%).  

Russia is the region’s leading importer, with a 45% share, followed by China with 16%, Tajikistan at 6%, Germany at 4%, and Belarus at 3%. 

In the first two months of 2023, the trade turnover totaled $978.5 million, with exports of $522.3 million and imports of $456.3 million.

Russia covers 51% of exports and 38% of the region’s imports this year.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »