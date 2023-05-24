Karagandy Region – Kazakhstan’s Top Exporter of Copper and Rolled Metals

ASTANA – The Karagandy Region is the country’s leading exporter of raw materials, the Economic Research Institute reported on May 16.

Foreign trade turnover of the region totaled $ 9.1 billion in 2022, with exports reaching $ 6.5 billion and imports $ 2.7 billion.

The region ranks fourth in Kazakhstan in sales abroad, exporting 16% of raw materials, 82% of semi-finished products, and 2% of finished goods.

The goods sold by the region include copper and cathodes (45%), rolled metal products (24.5%), coal (11%), ferroalloys (2.8%), zinc ores and silver (2.7%).

The region also exports copper and iron ores, steel semi-finished products, cement, calcium carbides, polyvinyl chloride, optical cable, gold, flour, margarine and macaroni.

Semi-finished products accounted for 51% of the region’s imports, finished goods made up 40%, while 9% covered raw materials.

The region makes up 14% of the country’s imports of special and general-purpose equipment, 7% of ferrous and non-ferrous metal ores, 6% of chemicals, and 5% of general-purpose machines.

Export destinations include China (34%), Russia (23%), the European Union (9%), Uzbekistan (6%), Georgia (5%) and Türkiye (5%).

Russia is the region’s leading importer, with a 45% share, followed by China with 16%, Tajikistan at 6%, Germany at 4%, and Belarus at 3%.

In the first two months of 2023, the trade turnover totaled $978.5 million, with exports of $522.3 million and imports of $456.3 million.

Russia covers 51% of exports and 38% of the region’s imports this year.