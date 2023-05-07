Ground Forces of Kazakhstan Celebrate its 30th Anniversary

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Ground Forces, the largest branch of the Kazakh Armed Forces, are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. The country will honor the bravest men and women who safeguard the country’s peace and independence on May 7, which marks Defender of the Fatherland Day, dedicated to the establishment of the Kazakh Armed Forces in May 1992.



The Ground Forces are responsible for troop readiness to repel attacks, defending the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and protecting state and military facilities. They include regional South, East, West, and Astana commands.

Members of these troops are taught in specialized military educational institutions. Officers are trained at the Military Institute of the Land Forces in Almaty, while sergeants graduate from the Military College in Shchuchinsk in the Akmola Region. Junior specialists study at the Training Center of the Guards Garrison.

Kazakhstan prioritizes the development of the Armed Forces and increasing its combat capability.

Traditionally, the President of Kazakhstan, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, issues a decree on conferring military ranks and presents awards to distinguished service members on May 7.

On May 9, the country celebrates Victory Day, honoring the veterans of World War II. Various notable events will be held recognizing exceptionally distinguished service members, commemorating the memory of Kazakh soldiers, as well as concerts and theater performances across Kazakhstan.

There are 237 World War II veterans in Kazakhstan to date, according to the Kazakh Minister of Labor and Social Protection Tamara Duisenova. She announced that at the suggestion of the Akimats (city administration), they will receive financial support ranging from 1.5 million tenge ($3,377) to 2 million tenge ($4,503) in all regions by May 9.



Some veterans celebrated their 100th birthday this year. Nina Mosunova was 17 years old when she was sent to the front. She moved up through the ranks as a young soldier, eventually becoming a radio operator and a commander of a brigade. Ivan Gapich, who also celebrated his 100th birthday this year, helped to liberate Poland, Czechoslovakia, and Ukraine.