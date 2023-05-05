Get Ready for Long and Festive Weekend of May in Astana

ASTANA — May is full of holidays, making this weekend long and festive, lasting four days from May 6 to 9. May 7 is Defenders of the Fatherland Day, and May 9 is Victory Day. The Astana Times created a list for you not to miss exciting events in the Kazakh capital.

Qazaqstan Hockey Open 2023 on May 5-7

Matches of the national hockey team of Kazakhstan will be held at Barys Arena. It is a great event that avid fans of national hockey must not miss.

Game schedule:

May 5, 7.30 p.m.: Kazakhstan – Russia.

May 6, 5 p.m.: Belarus – Russia.

May 7, 4 p.m.: Kazakhstan – Belarus.

Address: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available on Ticketon.kz.

Armors of Kazakh Batyrs exhibition

The artist Kaliolla Akhmetzhan has been studying traditional Kazakh arms, the weapons of nomadic people, for more than 40 years. Kaliolla is one of the few qualified specialists and researchers of the history of traditional Kazakh arms in our country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ҚР ҰЛТТЫҚ МУЗЕЙІ (@nationalmuseumkz)

The exhibition will feature the reconstruction of different types of assault weapons and protective equipment of the Kazakh soldiers: small arms, cold weapons and their equipment, combat headgear and armor.

The exhibition is open till June 12.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

​​Two-day tour to Buiratau on May 6-7

The at (horse)-travel club invites you to a two-day equestrian tour on the territory of the Buiratau National Park. Guests will have an opportunity to spend an unforgettable weekend without the internet and see the beauty of pristine nature, meet the argalis and wapitis.

For guests without personal equipment, tents, sleeping bags and raincoats are provided free of charge.

The tour will start at a parking lot at 3/1 Sauran Street. More information is available here.

Dance Speech social dance project on May 7

Dance Speech is a social dance project with professional artists and choreographers. The concept of the project allows the viewer to engage in an open dialogue, share emotions and become one with the choreographic production.

Address: The St. Regis Astana; 1, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Jubilee Concert of Yerkesh Shakeyev, EastWest, in Astana on May 8

Yerkesh Shakeyev is an author and co-author of legendary hits by Batyrkhan Shukenov and group A-Studio, such as “Unloved,” “Soldier of Love,” “Your Steps” and “Fashion Girl.”

This is the first big concert of Shakeyev in Kazakhstan as the result of many years of work in the genre of neoclassical and jazz music. After the premiere in the London concert halls Cadogan Hall and St. Lukes, international festivals in the United Kingdom, Georgia, Spain, India and China, this music will finally be played in Astana.

Venue: Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall; 10/1 Mangilik Yel Ave. Tickets are available here.

The Chocolate Museum Chocolandia

The Chocolandia international exhibition opens its doors to everyone. The Chocolate Museum Chocolandia consists of 10 main zones. The program consists of an excursion, photo zone, games and activities, master class and tasting.

Entrance for children under 5 years is free of charge. The exhibition is open till June 2.

Address: Schoolchildren’s Palace; 5, Momyshuly Avenue. Tickets are available on Ticketon.kz.

Music from Turkish Series concert on May 9

The music from the iconic Turkish television series will immerse you in the historical atmosphere of the Ottoman Empire and make you feel the touching love stories.

The lovers of the Turkish series will enjoy quality music from the Tynda.music symphony orchestra and the vocalists from Turkiye.

Venue: Palace of Peace and Reconciliation; 57, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.