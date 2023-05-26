Four Kazakh Films Reach Final of Eurasian Creative Guild Film Festival

ASTANA – Four Kazakh movies have reached the final of the Eurasian Creative Guild (ECG) Film Festival, reported the festival’s press service.

The “Barn” picture by Ramazan Khaliolla is nominated in the Best Short Film category.

The “Awakening of a Sleeping Beauty” by Akbobek Tolzhanova and “Segiz” (Eight) by Almas Maksut have been nominated for Best Documentary, while “The Crying Steppe”, a film about the Kazkah famine by Marina Kunarova, is competing in the Best Eurasian Cinema (Grand Prix) category.

Each of these motion pictures is a unique story about the life and culture of Kazakhstan.

“We are glad that Kazakhstan’s cinematography continues to develop and find its audience worldwide. We wish good luck to all the festival participants and hope that Kazakh cinema will continue to delight us with new masterpieces,” said the festival’s director Anna Lari.

This year, the fifth ECG Film Festival is taking place in London from May 24-30. The shortlisted entries will be shown on May 25-26 at the Premier Cinema in Romford, London.

An exhibition of Central Asian artists, including works by eight authors from Kazakhstan, will be held during the festival. Works by Marlan Nysanbayev, Yusuf Krykbesov, Lidiya Drozdova, Elena Bezrukova, Daria Zalesskaya, Aruay Tasmaganbetova, Tatyana Mendybaeva, Eduard Kamenskikh was displayed on May 25 at the Daniel’s View Gallery.

Fans of Kazakh popstar Dimash Kudaibergen will meet on May 26 to view the music video for his song “The Story of One Sky.”

The final day of the festival will include a book presentation by Dulat Isabekov, the playwright and laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, and a performance by Kazakh artist Yerlan Ryskali.

ECG Film Festival is a bridge between Central Asia and the United Kingdom, a connection point of cultures for countries worldwide. This year, the festival has received applications from 18 countries: Kazakhstan, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Israel, Georgia, Azerbaijan, France, Belarus, Argentina, Russia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, the United States, Iran, Poland, Sweden, Moldova, and the Kyrgyz Republic.