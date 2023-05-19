Fly Arystan Resumes Flights to Ankara

ASTANA – Fly Arystan, the Kazakh low-cost airline, plans to launch flights on the Astana-Ankara route from May 23, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee reported on its Telegram channel on May 19.

Regular flights will be operated by the Airbus-320 aircraft twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

According to the committee, this measure will accelerate the countries’ tourism, cultural, investment and business cooperation.

Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana is also resuming seasonal flights to Georgia, Greece, Montenegro, and Türkiye.