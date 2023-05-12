Eurasian Development Bank to Host Major Investors Forum in Almaty Next Week

ASTANA – The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will host a conference for major investors in infrastructure and environmental, social and governance (ESG) projects along with the meetings of the Association of Development Financial Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) on May 15-17 in Almaty, the EDB press service reported on March 29.

The conference, which is expected to gather more than 150 participants, will focus on financing of transport, communications, energy and digital infrastructure, which are paramount for sustainable socio-economic development at the national and regional levels.

A special session will present the investment potential and projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asia as the world’s fastest-growing region.

“Kazakhstan is one of the major beneficiaries in Central Asian countries. Over the past 15 years, Kazakhstan has received 75% of $370 billion of investment. As you see, the conditions for investors are good, and they keep improving,” EDB Management Board Chairman Nikolai Podguzov told Khabar 24 channel.

More than 50% of investment in the EDB’s portfolio is currently focused on Kazakhstan. The bank has funded projects worth over $5 billion.