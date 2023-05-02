Endangered Snow Leopard Treated in Almaty Zoo After Being Spotted in Region (Video)

ASTANA – A rare snow leopard was found exhausted in a pasture in the Almaty Region and is now being treated by the Almaty Zoo, reported the Khabar TV channel on April 25.

A local shepherd found the animal in a weak condition and noticed the animal could not move his hind legs.

The snow leopard is in a 30-day quarantine under constant supervision of specialists at the Almaty Zoo.

According to the specialists, the leopard is a 1.5 years old male. He will be released back into the wild as soon as he recovers.