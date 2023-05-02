Endangered Snow Leopard Treated in Almaty Zoo After Being Spotted in Region (Video)

By Aiman Nakispekova in Society on 2 May 2023

ASTANA – A rare snow leopard was found exhausted in a pasture in the Almaty Region and is now being treated by the Almaty Zoo, reported the Khabar TV channel on April 25. 

Snow leopard. Photo credit: pixabay. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

A local shepherd found the animal in a weak condition and noticed the animal could not move his hind legs. 

The snow leopard is in a 30-day quarantine under constant supervision of specialists at the Almaty Zoo. 

According to the specialists, the leopard is a 1.5 years old male. He will be released back into the wild as soon as he recovers. 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »