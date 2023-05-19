Astana’s Upcoming Weekend Unveils Cultural Bliss 

ASTANA — As another working week comes to an end, a treasure trove of cultural events awaits visitors, promising a superb weekend filled with inspiring spectacles, enriching exhibitions, and captivating performances. The Astana Times has prepared a list of cultural events to brighten your weekend.

Family show “Dreams that Change the World” on May 20

“Dreams that Change the World” is the first show-play that gives children the opportunity to live their dreams. Bright laser shows and scientific experiments, including electricity, will entertain the audience. During the performance, you will become participants in the magic lab and will be able to open the formula of dream fulfillment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ТЕАТР АНДРЕЯ ФАРТУШНОГО (@detskoe_show_moscow)

Address: Zhastar Sarayi; 34 Respublika Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Open Doubles Table Tennis Tournament on May 20-21

The ADD Table Tennis Center Astana will host Open Doubles Tournament Astana Cup matches. The competition will be in two age categories: under 17 years and 18 years and older.

Address: ADD Sport Astana; 47/1, Kabanbay Batyr Street.

Qazaqstan Live Fest 2023 exhibition May 18-20

Qazaqstan Live Fest is an international exhibition of tourism, sports and active lifestyle, which aims to promote the development of the industry based on natural climatic conditions, historical achievements and national traditions, using the best global practices.

The exhibition offers special areas where you can participate in masterclasses from the best coaches, take part in tournaments and work out at fitness sites.

Venue: EXPO International Exhibition Center; 53/1, Mangilik El Avenue. You can get a free ticket here.

Ratovich & Orchestra.Lab: Final Concert on May 20.

The final concert of the tandem of Ratovich & Orchestra.Lab will take place at the State Theater of Drama and Comedy. The musicians will present their best repertoire, including the most popular and favorite works loved by the audience.

Venue: State Theater of Drama and Comedy (Nomad City Hall); B2/3, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

AqJaima charity photo exhibition on May 13-21

The exhibition is inspired by the life stories of hospice patients and the selfless work of nurses and doctors. Heroes of the collection turn to their memories and reflect on their life through the camera lens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amara Хоспис (@amarahospicekz)

The photo exhibition is located on the second floor of the Keruen shopping center. To support hospices, you can donate to the Rotary Club Astana account.

Address: Keruen shopping mall; 9, Dostyk Street. Entry is free.

“Mamma Mia!” musical on May 21

“Mamma Mia!” musical is a modern, ironic, romantic comedy. There are two main lines in the story: the love story and the story of the relationship between two generations.

The plot is an interweaving of comedic situations, highlighted by the cheerful music of ABBA and the witty dialogue of the characters. For the first time, songs of the famous group will be sung in the Kazakh language.

Address: Eurasian National University Concert Hall; 11, Kazhymukan Street. Tickets are available here.