Astana to Host Kazakh-German Symposium on Hydrogen Diplomacy in June

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will host the first Kazakh-German Symposium on Hydrogen Diplomacy on June 7 to identify regional efforts and opportunities for cooperation, according to the Hydrogen Diplomacy Office.

The event aims to boost cooperation in green hydrogen in Kazakhstan and the Central Asian region, considering opportunities and risks, geopolitical aspects, international cooperation, economic diversity, as well as collaboration among academia, industry, and government.

The participants will address the current geopolitical situation, market developments and regulation of green hydrogen, regional cooperation, value chains, infrastructure, as well as industry and government engagement with academia.

Green hydrogen plays a key role in decarbonizing energy-intensive industries and meeting the targets of the Paris Agreement, the international treaty on climate change. This prompted Germany to open the Hydrogen Diplomacy Office in Astana.

The upcoming event was initiated by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), and the German Energy Agency.