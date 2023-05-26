Astana to Host Climate Congress in June 

ASTANA – ECOJER, Kazakhstan’s Association of Regional Environmental Initiatives, is organizing a third international climate congress dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality. The event will be held in the Kazakh capital on June 2, announced ECOJER.

The congress will focus on Kazakhstan’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and reduce the impact of climate change on the economy and the quality of life.

Rustem Kabzhanov, General-Director of the association, emphasized the link between the economy’s decarbonization and attracting cheap and long-term investments. He said the country faces new challenges in the energy sector’s decarbonization.

“We will discuss issues with leading world and domestic experts. The participants will get an insight into the latest technologies, legal acts, and foreign instruments contributing to the transition to a low-carbon economy in our country,” he said.

By 2025, Kazakhstan plans to introduce the best available technologies in industry and provide financial obligations to eliminate the consequences of environmental degradation.

The plenary session will examine the Concept of the Transition to a Green Economy, which turns ten years old this year. The association intends to assess what Kazakhstan has accomplished over the years, which trends have emerged that still need to be included in the Concept, and what resources are available for the coming years.

“Experts and politicians from various countries have been invited to the event. We will record all the recommendations for sustainable development,” Kabzhanov said.

The event is organized by the ECOJER Association and the European Union’s Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia project, with the support of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.