Astana Opera to Bring World Classical Masterpieces to Almaty

ASTANA – The Astana Opera Theater is heading to Almaty on May 25-27 to showcase a rich program of world classical masterpieces and modern choreography at the Abai Opera and Ballet House, reported the theater’s press service.

Atynai Asylmuratova, the artistic director of the theatre’s ballet troupe, said touring and exchange tours with other theaters are integral to an artist’s life.

“Almaty is a theatrical city with a sophisticated audience who loves and appreciates ballet. It is important for us to convey in the language how we live, how we develop, and what kind of performances we have,” said Asylmuratova.

The program will include performances of “Spartacus” ballet by Yuri Grigorovich, the novelties of the theater “Six Dances” and “A Little Death” in the choreography Jiri Kylian, a duet from the ballet “Giselle” by Adolphe Adam, an act from the play “How Long Does It Take Now?” in the choreography of Raimondo Rebeck, the pas de deux from the ballet “The Talisman” in the choreography of Marius Petipa, act from “Old Photo” in the choreography of Dmitry Bryantsev, “Tais” in the choreography of Roland Petit and the “Kily Zaman (Diverse Era)” to the music of Turan ethno-folklore ensemble.

The program will close with a bright pas de deux from the “Don Quixote” ballet by Ludwig Minkus.

Abai Opera and Ballet House will undertake a tour to the capital’s audience delight. The performances will take place on May 27-28 on the stage of Astana Opera with the famous opera “La Traviata” by Giuseppe Verdi and the ballets “Carmen Suite” to music by Georges Bizet, Rodion Shchedrin in the choreography of Alberto Alonso, also Mikhail Fokin’s “Scheherazade” to the music of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in the choreography Toni Candeloro.