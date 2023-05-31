Almaty to Host World Forum of Central Securities Depositories in 2025

ASTANA – Almaty is set to host the World Forum of Central Securities Depositories (WFC) in 2025 for the first time, reported the Kazakhstan Central Securities Depository (KCSD).

This decision was announced at the final day of WFC, which took place on May 24-26 in Prague. Kazakhstan will become the first country in Central Asia to organize the large-scale forum uniting five continents.

The WFC is traditionally held once every two years, connecting five regional associations: the Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group, the Americas’ Central Securities Depositories Association, the Association of Eurasian Central Securities Depositories, the European Central Securities Depositories Association, and the Africa & Middle East Depositories Association.

According to KCSD Deputy Chairman Yedil Medeu, WFC in Kazakhstan will have a positive effect on the country’s role in the international stock market.

“WFC is a platform for strengthening cooperation through exchange of experience and best practices. This not only contributes to the development of the industry as a whole but also enables to set global trends and improve interaction between financial institutions,” he said.

KCSD, a key infrastructure organization of Kazakhstan’s financial market in post-trading services, has been providing services for more than 25 years. In Kazakhstan’s securities market, KCSD acts as a single center for recording ownership rights to securities, settles all on-exchange and over-the-counter transactions and provides local participants with access to international securities settlement systems.

As of April 1, Kazakhstan has one million investors on the stock market with over 1.1 million brokerage accounts registered in KCSD’s nominal holding system.