Almaty to Host Central Eurasian Venture Forum in June

ASTANA – The Central Eurasian Venture Forum (CEVF) will be held in Almaty by MOST Holding and Investbanq (Paladigm Capital), a Singapore investment platform, on June 2, according to CEVF2023 official website.

The forum will be devoted to human capital in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). The AI generated the topics for the CEVF2023 program, anticipating trends and the current agenda, making it the first event developed using cutting-edge technology.

According to Pavel Koktyshev, managing partner at MOST holding, this year has revolutionized AI development, changing the reality of humanity.

“That is why the venture market allows every investor to become a part of the future and give a chance to implement amazing ideas and projects of talented minds and startups of the Eurasian region with the ability to scale them to other developed large markets,” Koktyshev said.

Olzhas Zhiyenkul, co-organizer and founder of Investbanq, added that by bringing innovation, AI opens new opportunities and could add $15.7 trillion to the global GDP by 2030. However, technology is useless without talented people, he emphasized.

“Human capital contributes to the evolution of AI, enabling it to serve the minds and enterprises seeking to change the world for the better. At CEVF, we bring together technology and talent to make the future brighter and more successful together,” Zhiyenkul said.

The forum will unite business angels, venture investors and funds, technology startups and corporations, as well as those interested in the venture industry of Central Eurasia.

As part of the forum, the Astana Hub international technopark will hold a Space Tech Battle – a battle of IT startups in space technologies with a prize fund of $15,000. Applications for participation are open until May 20.

Last year, the venture forum in Almaty brought together 800 participants, becoming the largest event for the Central Asian technology ecosystem.

According to the startups participating in the forum, the teams raised $5 million worth of investments via networking with investors, while the latter expanded their contacts with institutional players.