Xiamen University Malaysia Offers 140 Scholarships for Kazakh Students

ASTANA – Xiamen University Malaysia (XMUM) will allocate 120 scholarships for Kazakh undergraduate students and 20 for master’s degrees and Ph.D., said President of Xiamen University Malaysia Wang Ruifang in an exclusive interview with The Astana Times.

According to Ruifang, Kazakhstan and Malaysia have built strong ties, vital to deepening cooperation and strengthening the academic partnership between the two countries.

XMUM is Malaysia’s first Chinese university branch that opened in 2016. The institution’s program offers various degrees in information technology, science, electrical and chemical engineering, economics and business, medicine, art, and social science.

“We have students of various cultural backgrounds from 38 countries who also gain strong cross-cultural communication skills here. Our IT program is quite popular among Kazakh students, where they can learn academic and research combined programs and master their skills and knowledge in the latest IT advancements,” said Ruifang.

Students can complete their academic degree in English, while at the same time learning about the languages and cultures of Malaysia and China, which would enable them to do business with other Southeast Asian countries in the future.

“Kazakh students who will graduate from our university have a unique competitive edge in the market and will be highly in demand by transnational companies, as they will have an in-depth understanding of Malaysia, China, Central, and Southeast Asia,” noted Ruifang.

XMUM has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Kazakh British Technical University and Almaty Management University while the signing of a memorandum of collaboration with Nazarbayev University is in the process.

“I discovered that we have a lot in common with Kazakh universities, and we are planning to implement students’ and teachers’ exchange programs, assist young researchers’ mobility and collaboration, and access to the latest innovations in science for further expansion of academic ties between our two countries,” he said.