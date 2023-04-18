World Chess Champions Present New Mobile App for Learning Chess in Kazakh Capital

ASTANA – Fourteenth world chess champion Vladimir Kramnik and four-time women’s world chess champion Hou Yifan presented Chess Legends, a mobile application for young people to learn to play chess, during the World Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan Chess Federation reported on April 16.

The Chess Legends app provides personalized chess lessons for children worldwide using the best methods and cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to determine their skill level.

Users can watch video tutorials by top chess coaches and grandmasters, including Kramnik and Hou, to improve their skills and start their journey to becoming skilled chess players.

“Our mission is to bring high-quality chess skills and the experience of world champions to every place on the planet that has access to the internet,” said First Vice President of Kazakhstan Chess Federation Darmen Sadvakasov.

The teaching methodology, developed by the team led by Yevgeniy Vladimirov, FIDE senior trainer and head coach of the national teams of India, Spain, and Kazakhstan, ensures that lessons are highly effective and suitable for players of all levels.

The Chess Legends app has received approval from the FIDE’s Chess in Education Commission.

The application is registered at the Astana International Financial Centre in Kazakhstan and can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.