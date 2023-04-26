Uzbekistan to Host Tashkent International Investment Forum

ASTANA – Tashkent is set to hold the Tashkent International Investment Forum 2023 on April 27-28 to present business and investment opportunities in Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region, reported Uzbek news agency Nuz on March 31.

Major international investment, financial and economic organizations and companies are expected to attend the event featuring plenary sessions, roundtables, business-to-business meetings and panel discussions.

Last year, the forum brought together more than 2,000 investors and participants from 56 countries.