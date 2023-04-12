UNDP Supports Kazakhstan’s Low-Carbon Development Path

ASTANA – United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) welcomes Kazakhstan’s decision to become carbon-neutral by 2060, said UNDP Resident Representative Katarzyna Wawiernia during an April 10 meeting with the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimenova, reported UNDP’s press service.

Wawiernia noted that private funding is critical in achieving this goal. She said the UNDP is implementing several innovative instruments, including carbon offsets, green subsidies, green loan guarantees, and green bonds, to promote a green and equitable energy transition and engage the private sector in sustainable development and biodiversity conservation initiatives.

The parties discussed the main areas of cooperation under the current country program for 2021-2025 that contributes to strengthening the nation’s resilience to climate change, advancing green economy instruments, and promoting investment in the sustainable use and conservation of Kazakhstan’s natural resources and ecosystems.

The meeting also focused on ongoing green projects funded by the Global Environment Facility, the Green Climate Fund, the government of Kazakhstan, and other donors. They include several important areas, such as National Adaptation Planning, the Aral Sea regional project, the Caspian Sea integrated program, the Turan Tiger reintroduction project, and the small grants program.

The parties also considered potential funding opportunities for climate change mitigation initiatives under the Paris Agreement. One of them is the Joint Crediting Mechanism, a new tool for achieving countries’ climate commitments that Japanese officials and the Kazakh delegation discussed during a recent UNDP-supported study tour to Japan.

Wawiernia confirmed that UNDP is ready to assist in developing appropriate institutional arrangements, protocols, and regulatory frameworks to help Kazakhstan gain access to carbon markets.

During the meeting, Suleimenova thanked UNDP for the technical support provided to the government during the previous climate Conferences of the Parties (COP) preparations and negotiations. She mentioned that this year President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is planning to participate in the COP in Dubai to pledge commitment towards a carbon neutral and climate-resilient future.