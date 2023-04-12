Transparency International Ranks Kazakhstan 101st Among 180 Nations in Latest Index

ASTANA – Berlin-based Transparency International, a global coalition against corruption, has ranked Kazakhstan 101st out of 180 nations in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), published on April 10.

The CPI ranks countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). Kazakhstan received 36 points.

This year’s CPI shows that most countries are still failing to make progress in the fight against corruption, with 95 percent showing little or no improvement since 2017.

In terms of Kazakhstan’s neighbors, the Kyrgyz Republic got 27 points (140th position), Uzbekistan managed to improve its rating to 31 points (126th), while Turkmenistan scored 19 (167th).

Denmark scored 90, making it the least corrupt country in the world, while Somalia is at the bottom of the ranking with 12 points.

Each country’s score is a combination of at least three data sources drawn from 13 different corruption surveys and assessments. These data sources are collected by a variety of reputable institutions, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.