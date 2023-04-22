Students from Abai Region Develop Mobile App for Tourists

ASTANA — School students from Semei in the Abai Region, Nurlykhan Maratov and Temirlan Temirbayev, developed a mobile app for tourists.

“Discover Abai app provides the opportunity to travel with pleasure and comfort and helps tourists to discover new places, learn the Kazakh language and immerse themselves in the local culture,” said Nurlykhan.

The students previously took first place in the national hackathon. The intuitive interface supports three languages: Kazakh, English and Russian. It also has authorization functions, and enables users to add places to favorites, leave comments and reviews, and view other profiles.

For convenience, the app has a built-in map where a category of places can be chosen, for example cafes. The user can then find the location by clicking on its address. The app also offers Kazakh language lessons and provides biographies of public people from the Abai Region.