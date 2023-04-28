Senate Approves Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty Between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz Republic

ASTANA – Members of the Senate, an upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, approved an agreement between Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic on mutual judicial assistance during an April 27 meeting, reported the Senate press service.

“Senate members considered and approved the law on the ratification of the protocol on amendments and additions to the treaty between the two countries on mutual legal assistance in civil and criminal matters dated Aug. 26, 1996,” the report reads.

The protocol aims to expand bilateral cooperation and provide legal assistance in civil and criminal cases. According to the law, some treaty articles will be amended, considering both countries’ legislation.

Addressing the Senate members, Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev outlined the tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the plenary session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, stating “the Senate will contribute to strengthening public harmony and national unity.”