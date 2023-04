ASTANA – The endangered porcupine was noticed and captured on video by citizens of Taraz, a city in southern Kazakhstan, reported Zakon.kz.

According to people who noticed the porcupine, the animal was walking in the railway station area at the intersection of Baizak Batyr and Zheltoksan streets at 4 a.m.

Porcupine is listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan as a rare and endangered species.