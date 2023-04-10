PwC: Kazakhstan’s Retail E-Commerce Sales Reach Almost $3 Billion in 2022

By Dana Omirgazy in Business on 10 April 2023

ASTANA – The retail e-commerce market in Kazakhstan continued its moderate growth and reached 1.3 trillion tenge ($2.9 billion) in 2022, 30 percent more than in the previous year, according to an analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on Kazakhstan’s retail e-commerce market, published in April.  

Photo credit: brestcity.com.

“One of the important factors influencing the development of the e-commerce market is the high level of digitalization in Kazakhstan and the growing demand for online shopping among consumers,” said Natalya Lim, partner and Eurasia Advisory Leader for PwC Kazakhstan.

According to the United Nations, last year, Kazakhstan ranked 15th in the world in the E-Participation Index (EPI) and 28th in the E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

The total number of transactions in 2022 reached 49 million, 33 percent more than in 2021. The average spend totaled 27,500 tenge ($62), 3 percent less than in 2021.

“The average spend is influenced by the real income of the population, which grew by 14 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, inflation, and the number of transactions,” said the report.

In 2022, the average transaction amount from online stores exceeded the average purchase amount from marketplaces by almost 17 percent, while there was an opposite trend in 2021. 

The average transaction amount from local platforms in 2022 exceeded the average purchase amount from international platforms almost five-fold.


