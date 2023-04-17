President Tokayev Underlines Multifaceted Cooperation with UN

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the visit of Miroslav Jenča, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas in the United Nations (UN) Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, to Astana on April 17 crucial for developing multifaceted cooperation with the UN, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev and Jenča discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN, which last year celebrated 30 years, highlighting their interaction within the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

The sides also focused on the prospects for establishing the UN Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Jenča praised the dynamics of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN, commending ongoing reforms in the country. Tokayev and Jenča also exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.