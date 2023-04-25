Nepomniachtchi Stays One Point Ahead of Ding After Another Draw

By Staff Report in Astana, Sports on 25 April 2023

ASTANA – The eleventh game in the World Chess Championship between Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi and China’s Ding Liren resulted in another draw on April 24, reported the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Nepomniachtchi and Ding on April 24. Photo credit: Stev Bonhage/FIDE.

Nepomniachtchi and Ding split a point after a relatively short game of 39 moves. It only took an hour and 40 minutes for the opponents to agree on a draw in the eleventh round.

With the score now at 6:5 in favor of Nepomniachtchi, Ding is under increasing pressure to secure a win. 

The twelfth game will take place on April 26 at 3 p.m. Astana time.


