Mangystau Region Most Sought-After Destination Among Tourists

ASTANA – The Mangystau Region is the most sought-after destination in Kazakhstan, with more than 41,000 foreign visitors staying for seven to twelve days on average in 2022, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports reported on April 6.

On average, foreign tourists stay four days in Kazakhstan.

“The length of stay determines the region’s tourist attractiveness. We are on target to tap the great potential of the Mangystau Region, preparing and training specialists, building tourism infrastructure, and negotiating the launch of new direct flights. We want to satisfy the growing demand among foreign travelers,” said Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev.

The cities of Astana and Almaty also entered the top three tourist destinations with long duration of stay. Last year, over 417,000 visitors from abroad arrived in Almaty, staying for three to five days on average.

The average tourism length of stay in the Kazakh capital was two to three days, with more than 238,000 travelers recorded in 2022.